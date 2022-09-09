Left Menu

Dalai Lama writes to King Charles III, condoles death of queen

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 09-09-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:31 IST
Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday condoled the death of.

The UK's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

In a message to her son, King Charles III, posted on his website, the Dalai Lama expressed his sadness and condolences to the new monarch, the royal family, and the people of the United Kingdom.

''Your mother lived a meaningful life with dignity, grace, a strong sense of service and a warm heart, qualities we all should treasure,'' the Tibetan spiritual leader wrote.

He also recalled seeing pictures of the late queen's coronation in 1952 in magazines as a young boy in Tibet.

''Her reign, as Britain's longest-serving monarch, represented celebration, inspiration and a reassuring sense of continuity for so many people alive today,'' the Dalai Lama said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

