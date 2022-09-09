The Queen's life and record-breaking 70-year reign

Queen Elizabeth II broke a number of records during her 70 years on the throne.

In addition to being the oldest British monarch in history, Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning queen ever. Her rule lasted for 70 years 214 days (February 6, 1952 – September 8, 2022).

Not only was she on the throne the longest but she also sent the most letters, met with the most prime ministers and had the longest marriage, Sky News reported.

As the world's longest-reigning queen, Elizabeth presided over a time of many major political changes, such as the decolonisation of Africa, devolution in the United Kingdom, the creation of the European Union and the UK's subsequent exit from it.

She celebrated her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees in 1977, 2002 and 2012 respectively. In 2017 she became the first British monarch to celebrate a Sapphire Jubilee (65th anniversary) and her Platinum Jubilee in 2022 marked 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II was also the world's wealthiest queen. Her net worth was estimated to be 370 million pounds (USD 427 million) by the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List.

As Head of the Commonwealth, her face appears on the coinage of at least 33 different countries, which is a record for the most currencies featuring the same individual.

The much-adored monarch also held the unique distinction of being the only person to ever open more than one Summer Olympic Games. Queen Elizabeth II opened the 1976 Montreal Games and 36 years later opened the 2012 London Olympics, earning her another record title for the most Summer Olympic Games opened by an individual.

During the course of her reign, she presented over 100 knighthoods and damehoods to sportspeople.

Elizabeth II's marriage to Prince Philip lasted for over 73 years, until he passed away in 2021. Philip was the longest-serving consort of the British monarch ever, with a 69 year 62 day tenure.

Queen Elizabeth II is succeeded by her son, Charles, who has been waiting in line to the throne for 70 years 214 days, making him the longest heir-apparent ever.

The late royal couple are survived by their four children, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II racked up an array of statistics.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper calculated that she travelled the equivalent of 42 times around the world before stopping overseas trips in November 2015 aged 89.

Her longest foreign trip lasted 168 days from November 1953 to May 1954 during which she visited 13 countries.

There were 11.1 million followers of the Royal Family on Instagram at the time of the Queen's death.

A total of 15 British prime ministers served under the queen. Her first was Winston Churchill (1952-1955) and the last was Liz Truss, who was appointed only on Tuesday.

She received 17,420 pieces of post received in the week of her 90th birthday.

About 16,000 people were involved in the Queen's coronation procession in 1953, which stretched for almost two miles. 1,333 diamonds encrusted on the crown the Queen wore for her coronation - the George IV State Diadem - which also has 169 pearls.

The Queen was the patron of 600 Charities and organisations, 400 of which were inherited from her father on his death in 1952 She made 82 state visits to foreign countries during her reign.

Thirty-five countries have issued coins with images of the Queen.

She owned 30 Corgis during her reign - the first, Susan, at the age of 18, and the last two a pair of puppies gifted to her during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

She was a frequent traveller, but she had no passport as she was the one who issued the document.

She also did not have a driving licence for the same reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)