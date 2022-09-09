Left Menu

S.Africa's first Black female conductor making waves in local music scene

South Africa's first Black female conductor Ofentse Pitse, who founded her musical collective Anchored Sound at the age of 27, pushes the boundaries of a traditional orchestra in hopes of creating a Coachella-level experience. The audience praised the conductor's creativity and her approach to creating music. "I loved the arrangements, it was impeccable, it's a good sound,” another concert-goer, Tebogo, said.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-09-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:34 IST
S.Africa's first Black female conductor making waves in local music scene
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's first Black female conductor Ofentse Pitse, who founded her musical collective Anchored Sound at the age of 27, pushes the boundaries of a traditional orchestra in hopes of creating a Coachella-level experience. With the help of 20 choir members and 19 musicians, Pitse is looking for a new sound by mixing jazz, pop, electro house and classical styles.

"Anchored Sound is about innovation, so the main gist of starting Anchored Sound was really to break away from what people normally see," the young woman told Reuters. Clad in a long black cape decorated with safety pins, Pitse performed on the stage of a crowded theatre in Johannesburg on Sept. 2.

"Ofentse was incredible on stage: her energy, her craft came across," said audience member Kungwano Motswane after the show. The audience praised the conductor's creativity and her approach to creating music.

"I loved the arrangements, it was impeccable, it's a good sound,” another concert-goer, Tebogo, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022