Left Menu

King Charles leaves Balmoral Castle - Reuters witness

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 16:19 IST
King Charles leaves Balmoral Castle - Reuters witness
Britain's Prince Charles. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's King Charles has left Balmoral Castle where he and other members of the Royal Family had gathered following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

A Reuters photograph showed the 73-year-old monarch in the back seat of a grey car, with his wife, and now the Queen Consort, Camilla at the front sitting beside the driver. Both of them wore black. Charles is expected to address the country later on Friday, for the first time as the king, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022