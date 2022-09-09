Confident Group partners with SIIMA as the ground sponsor

September 9: Confident Group is set to partner with SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) as the ground sponsor. Be it in Dubai, Singapore or India, Dr Roy CJ is making it sure that their association with SIIMA awards - one of the most prestigious award ceremonies, connects with the movie world of South. Not only this, Dr Roy CJ and Confident Group have also produced more than 10 movies both in Malayalam and Kannada. The glamour world events have many times chosen Confident Group as their key sponsor of various events. Even in 2021, Dr Roy CJ along with Confident Group co-produced a big budget film, 'Marakkar' starring big actors from the North and South - Mohan Lal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty and Kalyani Priyadarshan. And the movie was released in more than one South Indian language other than Hindi. There's another film 'Mein Hoon Moosa', which is set to release on September 30, 2022, starring Suresh Gopi. Whether it's award functions, charity shows, filmmaking, sport events or reality series, Confident Group have maintained their presence felt via multiple media. They were an official sponsor of the Sri Lankan team during the Cricket World Cup, 2016 and also sponsored the West Indies team earlier in 2013 and 2014. No doubt the group has been making waves in sporting events. Known for serving thousands of customers in their 155 projects, Confident Group, a real estate giant needs no introduction. Confident Group has tremendously achieved their obligation towards customers due to stringently being systematic in administering all aspects of work across cities. The group has also faithfully followed the local rules and regulations, which is key to uninterrupted commitment. Dr Roy CJ founded Confident Group 16 years back and is a devout individual who credits the entire project's success to three major attributes - maintaining stringent quality, ensuring complete safety and on time delivery. Confident Group & Dr Roy CJ have put their best foot forward in giving back to society and its indirect requests together. A continued aid to Prarthana Cancer Care is one such example and Helping Hands is another initiative where homes are built for the flood victims and economically lesser privileged families, scholarships are given to financially underprivileged children, and medical requirements of the needy are supported. Dr Roy CJ has been endlessly directing Confident Group since its inception in multiple ventures in the interest of society. Through its association with SIIMA, Confident Group is set to manifest itself in a number of individuals and business groups to come up with a wider and even more robust connection.

