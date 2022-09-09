Suriya unveils motion poster of his next movie

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:19 IST
Actor Suriya on Friday shared the first motion poster of his upcoming Tamil film.

Tentatively titled “Surya42”, the period action drama is written and directed by Siva, best known for making films such as “Veeram”, “Vedalam”, “Vivegam”, and “Viswasam” among others.

In a Twitter post, the 47-year-old actor asked his fans and followers to wish him luck for his new movie.

Loaded with visual effects, the motion poster describes “Suriya42” as a mighty valiant saga, which will release in 3D in ten languages “We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure! #Suriya42 @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP @DishPatani @iYogiBabu @vetrivisuals @kegvraja @StudioGreen2 @UV_Creations,” he wrote.

Bollywood star Disha Patani also features in the film, which is currently under production.

In a statement, the 30-year-old actor said she is excited to collaborate with Suriya and Siva on a project that will feature her in a ''never see before avatar''.

''It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen. Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience,'' Patani said.

The movie is bankrolled by Studio Green and UV Creations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

