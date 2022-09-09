Entertainment News Roundup: Swift and Spielberg bring star power back to Toronto Film Festival; From chasing deals to turning off screens: Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Swift and Spielberg bring star power back to Toronto Film Festival

After two years of toned-down festivities, the Toronto International Film Festival opens Thursday with full-capacity theaters and more than 200 feature films, aiming to make a mark in Hollywood's awards race. Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg and Lee Jung-jae are among the stars slated to appear on red carpets. Tickets for screenings, which unlike other major film festivals are open to the general public, sold out in minutes.

From chasing deals to turning off screens: Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy

Britain's Cineworld filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Wednesday, as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles to rein in its massive debt. The Chapter 11 filing involves Cineworld's U.S., UK and Jersey operations, covering the bulk of its business.

Factbox-Elton John, Helen Mirren and other celebrities mourn Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died at 96, on Thursday. Mourners around the world are expressing their condolences and paying homage to the late queen's legacy. The following are reactions from musicians, actors and other celebrities to her death.

George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite for their first rom-com together

Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen in "Ticket to Paradise", their first romantic comedy together, portraying bickering divorced couple. The duo play David and Georgia, who put their differences aside and join forces to stop their daughter Lily from marrying someone she has recently met on a graduation trip to Bali.

From 'The Crown' to 'The Simpsons,' Hollywood embraced - and spoofed - Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth fascinated Hollywood writers and actors during her seven-decade reign and was portrayed on screen in award-winning dramas, animation and even U.S. comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live." The monarch, who died on Thursday at age 96, was the central figure of Netflix Inc's Emmy-winning television series "The Crown."

Angelina Jolie's ex-company accuses Brad Pitt of 'vindictive war' over French vineyard

Angelina Jolie's former investment company accused Brad Pitt of waging a "vindictive war" in a countersuit it filed against her ex-husband in an acrimonious battle over a French vineyard that the U.S. actors once shared. Nouvel LLC, Jolie's former investment company that owns a stake in the Château Miraval vineyard, said in its countersuit filed on Tuesday that Pitt had seized control of the winery in southeastern France.

Heavy hitters back in the running for TV's Emmy awards

With pandemic production problems largely in the past, many of Hollywood's most acclaimed television shows and actors are back in the running for the annual Emmy awards on Monday. Disruptions to filming from COVID-19 had upended awards races, leaving previous winners out of contention for TV's highest honors last year.

Toronto Film Festival kicks off with screening of 'The Swimmers'

The stars and real-life inspiration for the film "The Swimmers" strutted along the red carpet Thursday to open the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival - the first in-person version of Toronto's celebration of film since the pandemic. "The Swimmers," a Netflix film that premieres in some theaters Nov. 23, is a dramatization of a true story of two sisters who fled their home and endured a harrowing journey before rebuilding their lives and, for one of them, making it to the Olympics.

Marilyn's ghost got physical in filming of 'Blonde', star says

The ghost of Marilyn Monroe made her presence felt during the filming of a fictionalized biopic of her life 'Blonde', throwing things around when she got angry, the actress who portrayed her, Ana de Armas, said on Thursday. The Netflix movie, directed by Andrew Dominik, is getting its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, exploring a few key moments of the troubled life of an enduring Hollywood icon.

'Rings of Power' calls out racism against cast members of color

After an inundation of racist attacks, Amazon Prime Video's "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" has released a statement on Twitter expressing that they refuse to ignore or tolerate the "racism, threats, harassment, and abuse" that some of their castmates of color face daily. When Black and brown cast members on "Rings of Power" were announced earlier this year, they were met with immediate backlash based on the color of their skin. Claiming that the series is a misrepresentation of author J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, comments have emerged across social media rejecting the show's diversity.

