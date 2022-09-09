King Charles expreses love for Harry and Meghan

Britain's King Charles expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, his son and daughter-in-law, during his first address as monarch on Friday, a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the family have been strained.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," Charles said in a solemn televised speech.

