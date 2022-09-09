Left Menu

Denmark's Margrethe II now longest-serving monarch in Europe

After the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II is now Europe's longest-serving reigning monarch.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 23:02 IST
Queen of Denmark Margarethe II (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II is now Europe's longest-serving reigning monarch. The 82-year-old has been serving the throne in Denmark for 50 years. She became a monarch in 1972 at the age of 31 after the death of her father Frederik IX.

Denmark was about to mark her golden jubilee run in the office this year however upon hearing about the UK Queen's demise, the procession and celebrations will be scaled back, according to many reports from local media houses. Around the time of her ascension to the throne, not many favoured the decision. However, as time went by, Margrethe played a crucial role in Denmark's modernisation and development, resulting in most Danish people being in her favour now.

She was also related to Queen Elizabeth II - she is her third cousin. Born in 1940 in Copenhagen, she was the eldest of three sisters. At the time of her birth, women didn't have the right to the reins of monarchy and crown. However, in 1953, the law changed, leading to her being next in line to the crown from that year onwards. In 1972, she became Denmark's Queen after the death of her father Frederik IX.

She completed her 50 years as a monarch in January this year but celebrations were postponed until this weekend due to Covid-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

