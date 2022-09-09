Left Menu

King Charles pledges service, expresses love for late mother, family

Britain's King Charles pledged on Friday to follow the example of his mother Queen Elizabeth in devoting himself to duty, during a solemn address to the nation in which he also spoke of his love for her and for his wife and children. Charles became king on Thursday after Elizabeth died aged 96 at her Scottish residence, and on Friday he flew down from Scotland to London and delivered his first speech as sovereign.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 23:09 IST
King Charles pledges service, expresses love for late mother, family

Britain's King Charles pledged on Friday to follow the example of his mother Queen Elizabeth in devoting himself to duty, during a solemn address to the nation in which he also spoke of his love for her and for his wife and children.

Charles became king on Thursday after Elizabeth died aged 96 at her Scottish residence, and on Friday he flew down from Scotland to London and delivered his first speech as sovereign. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing," the king said in the opening moments of his address.

"That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today." Charles called the late queen an inspiration and example to him, praising her profound personal commitment to serving the people of the United Kingdom and her other realms.

Charles also spoke of his profound sorrow at losing his mother, saying that he felt it "beyond measure". The new monarch also praised his "darling wife" Camilla, now Queen Consort, and his eldest son and heir William and his daughter-in-law Kate, on whom he bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Charles also expressed his love for his younger son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan, a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the royal family have been strained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022