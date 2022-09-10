Entertainment News Roundup: Angelina Jolie's ex-company accuses Brad Pitt of 'vindictive war' over French vineyard; Heavy hitters back in the running for TV's Emmy awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-Elton John, Helen Mirren and other celebrities mourn Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died at 96, on Thursday. Mourners around the world are expressing their condolences and paying homage to the late queen's legacy. The following are reactions from musicians, actors and other celebrities to her death.

Tarantino, Miramax settle copyright suit over 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

Quentin Tarantino and Miramax LLC have settled a copyright suit over the director's "Pulp Fiction" non-fungible tokens, court records show. The Oscar Award-winning director and Los Angeles-based Miramax plan to file dismissal papers within two weeks, according to a Thursday filing in federal court in California.

'World's largest corn maze' celebrates 60 years of James Bond

A suburban Chicago farm that boasts the "world's largest corn maze" is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the world's most famous fictional secret service agent, James Bond. The intricate maze, set to open Saturday, features over 10 miles (16 kilometers) of trails and sits on 28 acres (11 hectares) in Spring Grove, Illinois, north of Chicago.

From 'The Crown' to 'The Simpsons,' Hollywood embraced - and spoofed - Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth fascinated Hollywood writers and actors during her seven-decade reign and was portrayed on screen in award-winning dramas, animation and even U.S. comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live." The monarch, who died on Thursday at age 96, was the central figure of Netflix Inc's Emmy-winning television series "The Crown."

Angelina Jolie's ex-company accuses Brad Pitt of 'vindictive war' over French vineyard

Angelina Jolie's former investment company accused Brad Pitt of waging a "vindictive war" in a countersuit it filed against her ex-husband in an acrimonious battle over a French vineyard that the U.S. actors once shared. Nouvel LLC, Jolie's former investment company that owns a stake in the Château Miraval vineyard, said in its countersuit filed on Tuesday that Pitt had seized control of the winery in southeastern France.

Heavy hitters back in the running for TV's Emmy awards

With pandemic production problems largely in the past, many of Hollywood's most acclaimed television shows and actors are back in the running for the annual Emmy awards on Monday. Disruptions to filming from COVID-19 had upended awards races, leaving previous winners out of contention for TV's highest honors last year.

Netflix series 'The Crown' briefly pauses production after Queen Elizabeth's death

Netflix Inc's Emmy-winning drama "The Crown" paused filming of its sixth and final season on Friday following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, a central figure on the show. The streaming service said production was suspended "as a mark or respect" for the monarch, who died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. Filming also will be stopped on the day of the queen's funeral, Netflix said.

Empty chair for jailed Iranian director at Venice film fest

An empty chair stood in for Iranian director Jafar Panahi at Venice on Friday as the festival hosted the world premiere of his latest movie "No Bears" while the acclaimed film-maker languishes in jail back home. Panahi was arrested in Tehran in July and is serving a six-year prison sentence after being found guilty of promoting "propaganda against the Islamic Republic".

Toronto Film Festival kicks off with screening of 'The Swimmers'

The stars and real-life inspiration for the film "The Swimmers" strutted along the red carpet Thursday to open the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival - the first in-person version of Toronto's celebration of film since the pandemic. "The Swimmers," a Netflix film that premieres in some theaters Nov. 23, is a dramatization of a true story of two sisters who fled their home and endured a harrowing journey before rebuilding their lives and, for one of them, making it to the Olympics.

Marilyn's ghost got physical in filming of 'Blonde', star says

The ghost of Marilyn Monroe made her presence felt during the filming of a fictionalised biopic of her life 'Blonde', throwing things around when she got angry, the actress who portrayed her, Ana de Armas, said on Thursday. The Netflix movie, directed by Andrew Dominik, is getting its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, exploring a few key moments of the troubled life of an enduring Hollywood icon.

