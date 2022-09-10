NFDC organises poster design competition on Satyajit Ray

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has organised a poster design competition in a tribute director Satyajit Ray.

NFDC Managing Director Ravinder Bhakar said the competition, the theme of which is 'One and Only Ray', celebrates the auteur's works.

''He was not just a great director, but a prolific illustrator, writer and music composer -- a diverse creative genius. Most of his film posters were designed by Ray himself. This contest is a tribute to his multifaceted calibre and it commemorates the 101 years of his life,'' Bhakar told PTI.

''The first three awardees will receive prizes, while 72 others will get certificates of appreciation. All of their posters will be displayed at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI),'' he added.

The online contest is open for Indian nationals of age 18 years and above. ''Creative professionals with knowledge of art, visual communication as well as graphic design and illustrative skills, adept in using digital tools, are eligible to participate in the contest,'' an NFDC spokesperson said. ''A jury of experts in the field of applied art and digital painting will evaluate the submissions. The winning designer will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the first and second runners-up will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively,'' he said.

The 53rd IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

The submissions for the competition will be accepted till September 23.

