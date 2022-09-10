Left Menu

‘Inside Out 2’ officially announced at D23 Expo, will arrive in summer 2024

Pixar is bringing back the world of Inside Out on big screens with a sequel scheduled to be released in 2024.Pixar creative chief officer, Pete Docter and star Amy Poehler announced Inside Out 2 on Friday at Disneys D23 Expo. Meg LeFauve, who co-wrote the original animated movie with Pete Docter and Josh Cooley, is writing the sequel.

PTI | Anaheim | Updated: 10-09-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 09:22 IST
Pixar is bringing back the world of ''Inside Out'' on big screens with a sequel scheduled to be released in 2024.

Pixar creative chief officer, Pete Docter and star Amy Poehler announced ''Inside Out 2'' on Friday at Disney's D23 Expo. Kelsey Mann is attached to direct the movie. Meg LeFauve, who co-wrote the original animated movie with Pete Docter and Josh Cooley, is writing the sequel. Poehler will be returning as fan-favourite character Joy.

The 2015 original, directed by Docter, followed Riley and imagined a world where people have five core personified emotions -- joy, sadness, fear, anger and disgust.

The sequel will again focus on Riley, now a middle-school student, adapting to her family’s move from Minnesota to San Francisco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

