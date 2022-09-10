Left Menu

Billy Eichner brings gay rom-com with entirely LGBTQ+ cast to Toronto film festival

"It's about time we have a movie for ourselves that's supported by a major studio," Macfarlane told Reuters. Eichner co-wrote the screenplay with Director Nicholas Stoller, who created the Netflix comedy “Friends from College” which Eichner also starred in. Stoller told Reuters a highlight of making this movie was learning so much about the LGBTQ+ community.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 09:32 IST
Billy Eichner brings gay rom-com with entirely LGBTQ+ cast to Toronto film festival
Billy Eichner Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Billy Eichner showcases an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast and the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio at the Toronto International Film Festival with "Bros."

Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, has cast even the heterosexual roles with openly LGBTQ+ actors. Eichner told Reuters his goal was to "flip the script," to add to the experience. "I want them (the LGBTQ+ community) to laugh. I want them to be moved. I want them to see themselves and I want them to leave feeling really good."

The Universal Pictures film is part satire, part rom-com as it follows Eichner's character on his journey towards love. Luke Macfarlane plays the love interest, a macho-type character who would be typically written off as "man-candy," as the movie aims to pay tribute to the extensive diversity within LGBTQ+ culture. "It's about time we have a movie for ourselves that's supported by a major studio," Macfarlane told Reuters.

Eichner co-wrote the screenplay with Director Nicholas Stoller, who created the Netflix comedy "Friends from College" which Eichner also starred in. Stoller told Reuters a highlight of making this movie was learning so much about the LGBTQ+ community. "One of the reasons that I feel so lucky to get to do this job is I learn about lots of different people and lots of different lives, and it helps one empathize and relate to a lot of people," Stoller told Reuters.

This year, TIFF will showcase 24 projects under its 2SLGBTQ+ section. "Bros" will release in theaters on September 30, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022