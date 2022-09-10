Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies; Netflix series 'The Crown' briefly pauses production after Queen Elizabeth's death and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Viola Davis stars in 'The Woman King' at Toronto Film Festival

​Viola Davis says she "always knew" she was the powerful woman warrior at the center of the new film "The Woman King," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. The film chronicles the true story of the Agojie, a group of female warriors who in the 1800s protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey from colonization and the slave trade.

Factbox-Elton John, Helen Mirren and other celebrities mourn Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died at 96, on Thursday. Mourners around the world are expressing their condolences and paying homage to the late queen's legacy. The following are reactions from musicians, actors and other celebrities to her death.

Tarantino, Miramax settle copyright suit over 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

Quentin Tarantino and Miramax LLC have settled a copyright suit over the director's "Pulp Fiction" non-fungible tokens, court records show. The Oscar Award-winning director and Los Angeles-based Miramax plan to file dismissal papers within two weeks, according to a Thursday filing in federal court in California.

Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies

Movies, even those half a century old, influence Taylor Swift's song writing and music video direction, the star said on Friday. Taking the stage at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the inspirations behind the short film she created for her hit song "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," she cited early 1970s Hollywood among others.

'World's largest corn maze' celebrates 60 years of James Bond

A suburban Chicago farm that boasts the "world's largest corn maze" is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the world's most famous fictional secret service agent, James Bond. The intricate maze, set to open Saturday, features over 10 miles (16 kilometers) of trails and sits on 28 acres (11 hectares) in Spring Grove, Illinois, north of Chicago.

Heavy hitters back in the running for TV's Emmy awards

With pandemic production problems largely in the past, many of Hollywood's most acclaimed television shows and actors are back in the running for the annual Emmy awards on Monday. Disruptions to filming from COVID-19 had upended awards races, leaving previous winners out of contention for TV's highest honors last year.

Netflix series 'The Crown' briefly pauses production after Queen Elizabeth's death

Netflix Inc's Emmy-winning drama "The Crown" paused filming of its sixth and final season on Friday following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, a central figure on the show. The streaming service said production was suspended "as a mark or respect" for the monarch, who died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. Filming also will be stopped on the day of the queen's funeral, Netflix said.

Billy Eichner brings gay rom-com with entirely LGBTQ+ cast to Toronto film festival

Billy Eichner showcases an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast and the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio at the Toronto International Film Festival with "Bros." Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, has cast even the heterosexual roles with openly LGBTQ+ actors.

Empty chair for jailed Iranian director at Venice film fest

An empty chair stood in for Iranian director Jafar Panahi at Venice on Friday as the festival hosted the world premiere of his latest movie "No Bears" while the acclaimed film-maker languishes in jail back home. Panahi was arrested in Tehran in July and is serving a six-year prison sentence after being found guilty of promoting "propaganda against the Islamic Republic".

Disney unveils new projects, including 'Inside Out 2'

Disney and Pixar announced on Friday that the movie "Inside Out 2," was currently in development and will be in theaters in the summer of 2024. "Inside Out" star Amy Poehler announced that she will return for the Pixar sequel, which will focus on teenage Riley's emotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)