Truly, there is no greater power in the universe than someone with a true wish in their hearts, Buck said.Disney Animation head Jennifer Lee has penned the screenplay.DeBose also performed More for Us, one of the songs from Wish, at the D23 Expo.

PTI | Anaheim | Updated: 10-09-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 12:43 IST
Ariana DeBose to star in Disney's new animated musical 'Wish'
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is set to lead Disney Animation Studios' upcoming toon musical film ''Wish''.

The project, which was announced during the ongoing D23 Expo, will also feature ''Wreck-It Ralph'' star Alan Tudyk.

''Frozen'' helmer Chris Buck will be co-directing the film along with Fawn Veerasunthorn, best known for her work on ''Raya and the Last Dragon''.

''Wish'' revolves around 17-year-old Asha (voiced by ''West Side Story'' star DeBose), who is navigating the Kingdom of Wishes. She makes a plea to the stars, wishing for guidance, and ends up bringing an actual star down from the sky.

According to the makers, the movie will be a mix of timeless watercolour style and 3D CG (computer graphic) animation.

“Fawn and I both grew up on Disney classics and fell in love with them. Truly, there is no greater power in the universe than someone with a true wish in their hearts,'' Buck said.

Disney Animation head Jennifer Lee has penned the screenplay.

DeBose also performed “More for Us”, one of the songs from “Wish'', at the D23 Expo. The film is set to be released in November 2023 to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.

