Left Menu

MP: 11-year-old boy tied to tree, beaten by priest of Jain temple in Sagar

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by the priest of a Jain temple in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar after the child took almonds kept as offering, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 10-09-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 14:28 IST
MP: 11-year-old boy tied to tree, beaten by priest of Jain temple in Sagar
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by the priest of a Jain temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar after the child took almonds kept as offering, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's father, a case has been registered against Rakesh Jain, a priest at Jain Siddaytan Mandir in Kareela, Motinagar police station in-charge Satish Singh said. A purported video showing the boy tied to a tree crying and asking to be freed surfaced on social media on Saturday.

According to the complainant, the boy was accused of stealing almonds when he was standing near the temple's gate on Thursday. He alleged that that the priest with the help of another man tied the child to the tree and beat him up.

A case has been registered against the accused priest under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022