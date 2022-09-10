Left Menu

Devotee chops off tongue, offers it to deity in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 10-09-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 14:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devotee at the Maa Sheetla temple here chopped off his tongue and offered it to the presiding deity, police said on Saturday.

The devotee, identified as Sampat (38), a resident of Kaushambi, has been admitted to the district hospital and his condition is serious, they said.

Sampat and his wife Banno Devi came to the temple where they performed worship after taking a dip in the Ganga river. After completing the 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple, he cut his tongue with a blade and presented it at the temple's 'chaukhat' (door frame), Station House Officer of Karha Dhaam police station Abhilash Tiwari said.

Devi said her husband had expressed a desire to visit the temple on Friday night.

