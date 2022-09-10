Left Menu

Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's tiaras and crowns?

Queen Elizabeth II had an exquisite collection of jewels including expensive crowns and tiaras. It is believed that the Queen's private collection has around 50 tiaras.

10-09-2022
Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth II's tiaras and crowns?
Queen Elizabeth II had an exquisite collection of jewels including expensive crowns and tiaras. It is believed that the Queen's private collection has around 50 tiaras. While some of her jewels like crowns and brooches are on display at the Tower of London, her personal collection also comprises a lot of exorbitantly priced jewels.

The ones on display at the Tower of London belong not to a person but to the Crown and whoever is the monarch. According to New York Post, The Royal Collection, the greatest private collection in the world and home to the majority of the royal family's huge collection of artworks, also houses the Queen's jewels. It comprises more than a million items, some of which date back to Henry VIII's reign.

If we talk about the Royal Collection, it is divided into two portions. New York Post categorized the two portions as below: 1. Jewels that the monarch of the period holds in trust

2. Queen's private items - jewels she inherited, was given by family members or purchased herself As far as inheritance of her personal belongings goes, according to New York Post, in theory, Queen Elizabeth might give anyone one of her iconic tiaras because it is thought that she has a personal collection of them.

In this case, it could be King Charles' wife Camila who will now become Queen Consort. It can also be passed on to Kate Middleton as she was reportedly close to the Queen. Queen Elizabeth lent many of the tiaras to family members for special occasions over the years. While Meghan Markle wore Queen Mary's beautiful Art Deco-style Diamond Bandeau for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, Kate Middleton wore the Cartier Halo tiara, which has approximately 1,000 diamonds, in 2011 during her wedding to Prince William.

So the question is, will Queen's tiaras from the personal collection be given to the female members of the Royal Family? Well, in all likelihood, it is a possibility but only time will tell what happens to these jewels. As far as the Kohinoor mounted crown is concerned, it is likely that the crown will be passed on to the Queen Consort - Camilla Parker Bowles. (ANI)

