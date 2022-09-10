Left Menu

Epic graphic novel 'Atharva: The Origin' now available at Pratilipi Comics

Leading digital comic storytelling platform Pratilipi Comics has acquired rights of the highly-acclaimed graphic novel ''Atharva: The Origin'', featuring ace cricketer MS Dhoni as the titular character.

The graphic novel, written by author Ramesh Thamilmani, has been recreated by Pratilipi Comics with ''new character designs, artwork, and creative elements, revolutionising the Indian online comic space''.

''It is great to see all the hard work come to life in 'Atharva: The Origin'. Pratilipi Comics has captured the essence of our story well in its comic adaptation. The readers are in for an amazing adventure,'' said Dhoni in a statement.

Set in a 'very young Earth' and in a time long forgotten, the book chronicles the adventures of the titular protagonist, a seasoned warrior, who sets out on a long journey where he encounters strange creatures and discovers magnificent lands – a true treat for the soul and the senses.

''The high fantasy genre is still in a nascent stage in India but there is still a demand for it. But, with a star like MS Dhoni as the protagonist and a stellar storyline, 'Atharva: The Origin' will redefine the fantasy genre in India. This, of course, is aligned with Pratilipi Comics’s goal to bring a new age of digital comics in India,'' said Sachin Patil, head of product and business at Pratilipi Comics about the acquisition.

Pratilipi Comics, founded in 2020, has a catalogue of over thousand titles spanning across genres -- ranging from romance, drama, thriller, horror, action, adventure, mythology and horror -- of various popular publishers including Amar Chitra Katha, Campfire, Diamond Comics and others.

