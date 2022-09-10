Kit Harington praises 'House of the Dragon' for being "Its own thing"

Actor Kit Harington, who is widely known for the hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones', is offering his assessment of the new Game of Thrones prequel series, 'House of the Dragon'. While promoting his movie 'Baby Ruby' at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight Canada about the new HBO series, which has already had three episodes air.

Harington revealed that he is in fact watching House of the Dragon, whose season one co-showrunner is Miguel Sapochnik, a former director on GoT. (HBO just revealed that Sapochnik won't be back for season two.) "I'm really enjoying it," Harington said. "My friend Miguel showrun it, so I'm really enjoying it. I think they've done a fantastic job."

The Eternals actor continued, "It's a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they've really done that." In his House of the Dragon review, THR chief television critic Daniel Fienberg wrote, in part, that the show "feels reverse-engineered to give devoted Game of Thrones fans a facsimile of what they liked about the original series." He added, "It's disconcerting to see House of the Dragon becoming less distinctive and more beholden to Game of Thrones as it goes along, when it ought to be the opposite."

The fact that Harington is still thinking about Westeros shouldn't come as a huge surprise. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed in June that HBO was working on a prequel that would take place after the events of Game of Thrones, and that Kit Harington would return as Jon Snow. (ANI)