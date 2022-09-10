Left Menu

Prince Harry, Meghan appear with Prince William and Kate

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 21:55 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan appear with Prince William and Kate
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Image Credit: ANI
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to look at the tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

It is the first time they have been seen so closely together since Harry and Meghan left their royal duties and moved to the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

