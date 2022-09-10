Prince Harry, Meghan appear with Prince William and Kate
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 21:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to look at the tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
It is the first time they have been seen so closely together since Harry and Meghan left their royal duties and moved to the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prince William
- Prince Harry
- Harry
- Meghan
- Queen Elizabeth
- Kate
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prince Harry hopes Diana death anniversary will be 'filled with memories'
Prince Harry hopes Diana death anniversary will be 'filled with memories'
Harry Styles skips 2022 VMAs despite several nominations, here's why
JK Rowling on her decision to skip 'Harry Potter' reunion special: Didn’t want to do it
JK Rowling speaks up about absence from 'Harry Potter' reunion special