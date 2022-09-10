Left Menu

Prince Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to look at the tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Relations have been strained between the two sons of Britain's new king after Harry and Meghan moved to the United States and the four had not been seen so closely together since.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 22:05 IST
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to look at the tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Relations have been strained between the two sons of Britain's new king after Harry and Meghan moved to the United States and the four had not been seen so closely together since. William's spokesman said he had invited Harry and Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to join him and Kate as they examined the flowers and spoke to crowds lining the entrance to Windsor Castle.

The sight of the two couples together will raise hopes that there has been a rapprochement following the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. William was heard telling one well-wisher that the days following the queen's death had been "so surreal".

"We all thought she was invincible," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

