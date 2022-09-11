Left Menu

Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour join cast of Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

An A-list crew of familiar cast members for the upcoming team-up Marvel film, 'Thunderbolts', was announced by Kevin Feige during the D23 Expo panel on Saturday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 08:53 IST
An A-list crew of familiar cast members for the upcoming team-up Marvel film, 'Thunderbolts', was announced by Kevin Feige during the D23 Expo panel on Saturday. According to Variety, the cast includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

Julia's character had recruited U.S. Agent in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', and sent Yelena on a mission to kill Hawkeye in the post-credits scene of 'Black Widow'. Harbour's Red Guardian and Kurylenko's Taskmaster were both introduced in 2021's 'Black Widow', along with Pugh's Yelena. John-Kamen's Ghost debuted back in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', and Stan's Bucky was last time in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

At D23, the whole cast of 'Thunderbolts' was on stage, except for Pugh. "It's good to be back as the most boring Avenge," Russell said on stage, while Stan joked "Listen, these are my kinds of people." Feige revealed that the movie will start filming early next year. As per Variety, this movie was officially announced in July during Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, along with its July 26, 2024 release date. Jake Schreier will direct, with Eric Pearson attached to write the screenplay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

