Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunite following Queen's demise

Seems like the Royals are throwing a united front as Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, were seen together outside Windsor Castle as they mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-09-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 08:57 IST
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Image Credit: ANI
Seems like the Royals are throwing a united front as Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, were seen together outside Windsor Castle as they mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. According to E! News, this meet marks the first time in more than two years that the couples, once dubbed the 'Fab Four', have been seen together publically. They were seen on the grounds of the estate, which served as the late monarch's home for most of the past two years.

While appearing together, the couples walked to look at the flowers placed on the ground by mourners. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan then split off to greet the crowds gathered outside the gates of Windsor Castle, reported E! News. William was handed a Paddington Bear toy, a note to a sketch featuring the character and the queen during her Platinum Jubilee. Mourners brought their children and even a dog, added the outlet.

Reported tensions have mounted between both William and Harry and Kate and Meghan for the past few years. It has been fueled further after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020. The queen died at her vacation home in Balmoral Castle, Scotland at age 96 on September 8. Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, her son King Charles III's acceded to the throne.

This reunion of the royal siblings and their wives came a day after the king paid tribute to the queen and his sons in a pre-recorded speech, during which he confirmed that William and Kate would now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, as per E! News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

