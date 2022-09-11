Left Menu

Ke Huy Quan joins cast of Marvel's 'Loki' season 2

Actor Ke Huy Quan of 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' fame has been cast in the second season of the Marvel drama series 'Loki'.

Actor Ke Huy Quan of 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' fame has been cast in the second season of the Marvel drama series 'Loki'. According to Deadline, Quan casting was announced by Marvel's Kevin Feige, though details regarding his character were not disclosed. The news was announced at Disney's D23 expo in Anaheim.

'Loki' was renewed last year and earlier this year Deadline revealed that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead came on board to direct the majority of the Tom Hiddleston-fronted series. During the expo, Hiddleston told the crowd that season two picks up where season one left off. The superhero series is set in an MCU-adjacent world, where the God of Mischief is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

Hiddleston cast mates include Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Quan joins Rafeael Casal, who Deadline revealed was also joining the series for the second season. Upon release, 'Loki' became the first Marvel series for Disney+ to get a second season. Hiddleston and Michael Waldron, who wrote and served as showrunner in Season one, executive produce. Eric Martin is penning all six episodes. It is currently in production, as per Deadline. (ANI)

