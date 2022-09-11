'Everything Everywhere All At Once' star Ke Huy Quan boards 'Loki' season 2

Vietnamese-American actor and stunt choreographer Ke Huy Quan, who was most recently seen in the acclaimed absurdist comedy ''Everything Everywhere All At Once'', is set to star in the second season of the Disney+ series ''Loki''.

Quan's casting was announced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige on the day two of the D23 Expo here, but he didn't reveal his character details.

Feige said the team is shooting for the upcoming season in the UK. ''Loki'' chapter two will arrive on the streamer next summer.

Starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular anti-hero, the show was renewed for a second run last year.

Quan, whose credits also include 1980s films such as ''Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom'' and ''The Goonies'', was also joined on the stage by Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia Di Martino.

The first season of ''Loki'', Marvel Studios' third series at Disney+, centred on Hiddleston's God of Mischief, who lands at Time Variance Authority (TVA) following the events of 2019’s feature film ''Avengers: Endgame''.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E Grant were also part of season one.

