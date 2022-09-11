First trailer of Marvel's Samuel L. Jackson starrer series 'Secret Invasion' unveiled at D23

Left Menu

The first trailer of Marvel's 'Secret Invasion', in which Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, was unveiled during the D23 Expo on Saturday.

The first trailer of Marvel's 'Secret Invasion', in which Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, was unveiled during the D23 Expo on Saturday. According to Variety, apart from Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn will return as the Skrull warrior Talos, Don Cheadle as James 'Rhodey' Rhodes, and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman also star. Kyle Bradstreet serves as executive producer and writer. 'Secret Invasion' will see Fury returning to Earth and teaming up with Talos to prevent a Skrull invasion. Hill has been calling Fury to help back on the planet, but this time he's finally back to deal with the dangerous Skrull threat.

One of the scenes from the almost 2-minute-long trailer shows Talos facing down Ben-Adir's character as other Skrulls in the room take on the same appearance as Ben-Adir. 'Secret Invasion' will stream on Disney Plus in spring 2023. The attendees of this year's San Diego Comic-Con got an exclusive sneak peek of 'Secret Invasion', which featured clips of Rhodey aka War Machine and Everett K. Ross. 'Secret Invasion' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' will mark the beginning of Phase 5 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other projects in Phase 5 that will be released in 2023 include 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'Echo', 'Loki' Season 2 and 'The Marvels', as per Variety. The last two projects of Phase 4 will be 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' and 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. (ANI)

