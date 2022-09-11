Left Menu

First look of Dominique Thorne starrer 'Ironheart unveiled at D23 Expo

The upcoming Marvel Studios series 'Ironheart', which stars Dominique Thorne and Alden Ehrenreich, on Saturday, got an official first look at the D23 Expo.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 09:33 IST
First look of Dominique Thorne starrer 'Ironheart unveiled at D23 Expo
'Ironheart' poster (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The upcoming Marvel Studios series 'Ironheart', which stars Dominique Thorne and Alden Ehrenreich, on Saturday, got an official first look at the D23 Expo. According to Variety, 'Ironheart' features Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, which follows a genius, 15-year-old MIT student taught by a character played by Jim Rash, who creates a suit of armour inspired by Iron Man.

Thorne's Riri in the first look footage said, "What I'm doing. It's important. It's iconic." The exclusive teaser showed 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' actor Anthony Ramos playing a villainous role in the series. The tattooed and stacked character appears to pay Riri to steal materials from the MIT lab, and is seen putting on a cloak with a hood that apparently deals in magic, while Riri deals in technology.

'Ironheart' was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016 and was created by Brian Michael Bendis. Williams will first debut on the big screen in the upcoming MCU film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the news last August and said that "Thorne filmed her scenes for director Ryan Coogler's second MCU effort well before production began on her Disney+ show. Production on "Ironheart" is now underway in Atlanta," Variety reported.

The show also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana and Lyric Ross but the details of the characters are under wrap. "Ironheart" joins the MCU TV series alongside the upcoming "Secret Invasion," "Armor Wars," "Echo," "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," "Loki" Season 2 and others.

Chinaka Hodge is the series' head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serving as directors for the series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022