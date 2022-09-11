Left Menu

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to attend Queen’s funeral in Britain

Queens body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Wesminster Hall for four days, from September 14 until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to give the public an opportunity to pay their respects.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-09-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 15:22 IST
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to attend Queen’s funeral in Britain
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain, his office announced on Sunday.

Wickremesinghe visited the British High Commission in Colombo on Sunday morning to sign the book of condolence placed there. The monarch, who celebrated her 70th year on the throne this year, passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle.

The state funeral for the Queen will be held at Wesminster Abbey on September 19.

As a mark of respect to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Sri Lanka's national flag is flown at half-mast at all state buildings while a day of mourning has been declared for September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II was Sri Lanka's head of state until May 1972 when the island left the British sovereign to become a republic.

The Queen had visited Sri Lanka twice in 1954 and 1981 and later was represented by Prince of Wales at visits in 1998, 2004 and 2013 for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting hosted here in Colombo. Queen's body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Wesminster Hall for four days, from September 14 until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to give the public an opportunity to pay their respects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022