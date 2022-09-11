Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna arrive in Manali for 'Yodha' shoot

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna on Sunday said they have reached Manali to shoot for their forthcoming film ''Yodha'' here.

The action movie is helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. It is produced by Karan Johar for Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan via Mentor Disciple Films.

Malhotra shared the update with fans and followers on his Instagram Story.

''#yodha,'' the ''Shershaah'' star captioned a video showcasing the picturesque Kullu Valley.

Khanna, who was last seen in the Tamil hit ''Thiruchitrambalam'', also shared a video clip on her social media.

''Touchdown #manali #yodha,'' she wrote.

Disha Patani also rounds out the cast of ''Yodha''.

