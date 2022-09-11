Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna arrive in Manali for 'Yodha' shoot

PTI | Managua | Updated: 11-09-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 15:51 IST
Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna arrive in Manali for 'Yodha' shoot
  • Country:
  • Nicaragua

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna on Sunday said they have reached Manali to shoot for their forthcoming film ''Yodha'' here.

The action movie is helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. It is produced by Karan Johar for Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan via Mentor Disciple Films.

Malhotra shared the update with fans and followers on his Instagram Story.

''#yodha,'' the ''Shershaah'' star captioned a video showcasing the picturesque Kullu Valley.

Khanna, who was last seen in the Tamil hit ''Thiruchitrambalam'', also shared a video clip on her social media.

''Touchdown #manali #yodha,'' she wrote.

Disha Patani also rounds out the cast of ''Yodha''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022