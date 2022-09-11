Woman ends life by hanging herself from ceiling fan in Delhi

A 37-year-old woman has ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said Sunday.

She was undergoing treatment for cardiac ailments and was suffering from depression for the last few years, they said.

The incident occurred on Saturday and the matter was informed to police by the hospital authorities where the woman was declared dead on arrival.

According to police, the woman had hanged herself using a saree. No other signs of injury, except for ligature marks, was found on her body, a senior police officer said, ruling out any foul play.

The woman had been married for 12 years and is survived by her husband who works in a factory at Mayapuri and a four-year-old daughter, police said.

