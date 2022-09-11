Hindu outfit says its activists to restrict entry of non-Hindus at garba venues in MP during Navratri

A Hindu religious leader has announced that in order to thwart the attempts of ''Love Jihad'', the activists of his organisation would ensure that no non-Hindus enter the garba dance events in Madhya Pradesh during the upcoming Navratri festival.

Traditional garba dance events would be held during the nine-day festival of goddess Durga, which will begin from September 26.

''Ten activists each, including women, of our Akhand Hindu Sena (AHS) are going to guard every garba venue across the state to prevent attempts of 'Love Jihad','' Aavahan Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Atuleshanand Saraswati told reporters.

Three days ago, MP Culture Minister Usha Thakur had said that entry into garba dance venues in the state during the Navratri festival should be allowed only after a checking of identity cards to prevent 'Love Jihad'. ''AHS activists will check the identity cards of men at the garba venues and put tilak on their foreheads upon their entry. The activists will restrict the entry of non-Hindus,'' said Saraswati, the president of the Sena.

Besides, they will also a keep a watchful eye on the garba to ensure that the dance participants do not indulge in vulgarity, he added.

''If anyone is found teasing our Hindu sister or entering the garba without a valid I-card will be dealt with severely and then handed over to the police,'' he said. The AHS has 2.5 lakh activists across the country. Of them 8,500 are in Ujjain alone and 1,500 of them are women, he said, adding that all of them are trained to use arms.

Hindu right-wing leaders have claimed in the past that a 'Love Jihad' conspiracy was afoot in the country, wherein Hindu girls were lured by men from the minority community and forced to convert upon marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)