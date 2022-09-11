Left Menu

Dwarka peeth shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passes away

Dwarka peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district on Sunday, his aide said. Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not keeping well for over a year, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-09-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 18:01 IST
Dwarka peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Sunday, his aide said. Swami Swaroopanand, who was the Shankracharya of Dwarka, Sharda, and Jyotish Peeth, was not keeping well for over a year, he said. He passed away at his Ashram in the Narsinghpur district around 3:30 PM, Swami Sadanand Maharaj, second-in-command (known as Dandi Swami) of the Dwarka Peeth, told PTI. The Shankaracharya was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in Dighori village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh in 1924. He had left his home in pursuit of God at the age of 9. He was incarcerated during the freedom struggle. He became Shankracharya in 1981, his followers said, adding Shankaracharya's 99th birthday was celebrated recently.

