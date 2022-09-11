Entertainment News Roundup: After 27 years, 'A Jazzman's Blues' comes to Toronto film festival; Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

After 27 years, 'A Jazzman's Blues' comes to Toronto film festival

Tyler Perry first started working on "A Jazzman's Blues" 27 years ago. It poured out of him one rainy night in Georgia when he was "struggling and broke," he told Reuters. But for years, even as he achieved success in show business, including with the popular Madea franchise and his own studio production complex, it hung in his head and he felt he could not make it. Not yet.

Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies

Movies, even those half a century old, influence Taylor Swift's songwriting and music video direction, the star said on Friday. Taking the stage at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the inspirations behind the short film she created for her hit song "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," she cited early 1970s Hollywood among others.

Marvel antiheroes steal the show at Disney's D23 fan convention

The antiheroes stepped into the spotlight Saturday at Walt Disney Co's D23 Expo fan convention, as Marvel Entertainment announced casting for "Thunderbolts." Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced that actors Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis Dreyfus will join the cast of the new film, whose team of villains is akin to DC Comics' Suicide Squad. The movie is scheduled to be released in July 2024.

In 'Butcher's Crossing,' Nicolas Cage explores dark side of wild ambition

Actor Nicolas Cage, returning to the big screen as an antihero with "Butcher's Crossing," said playing a ruthless buffalo hunter allowed him to tap in to aspects of the human condition that can sometimes lead people to commit atrocious acts. Based on the 1960 novel by John Williams, "Butcher's Crossing" follows young Will Andrews (played by Fred Hechinger) who drops out of Harvard to find himself. He ends up on a buffalo-hunting expedition where he encounters Miller (played by Cage), an experienced hunter and mountain man.

Heavy hitters back in the running for TV's Emmy awards

With pandemic production problems largely in the past, many of Hollywood's most acclaimed television shows and actors are back in the running for the annual Emmy awards on Monday. Disruptions to filming from COVID-19 had upended awards races, leaving previous winners out of contention for TV's highest honors last year.

Daniel Craig says 'very lucky' to work with Queen Elizabeth

At the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" world premiere, Daniel Craig said he was "very lucky" to have worked with Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday. "I was just very lucky to be part of something, the Olympics, and to get to work with her on something that I think a lot of people enjoyed and liked and laughed at," Craig said on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Netflix series 'The Crown' briefly pauses production after Queen Elizabeth's death

Netflix Inc's Emmy-winning drama "The Crown" paused filming of its sixth and final season on Friday following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, a central figure on the show. The streaming service said production was suspended "as a mark or respect" for the monarch, who died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. Filming also will be stopped on the day of the queen's funeral, Netflix said.

Billy Eichner brings gay rom-com with an entirely LGBTQ+ cast to the Toronto film festival

Billy Eichner showcases an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast and the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio at the Toronto International Film Festival with "Bros." Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, has cast even the heterosexual roles with openly LGBTQ+ actors.

Documentary on activist photographer wins rare top film prize at Venice

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", a documentary about U.S. photographer Nan Goldin and her fight against the wealthy Sackler family, won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday. Made by investigative journalist Laura Poitras, the film interweaves the remarkable story of Goldin's life with her campaign to hold the Sacklers and their pharmaceutical firm accountable for the U.S. opioid crisis.

Disney unveils new projects, including 'Inside Out 2'

Disney and Pixar announced on Friday that the movie "Inside Out 2," was currently in development and will be in theaters in the summer of 2024. "Inside Out" star Amy Poehler announced that she will return for the Pixar sequel, which will focus on teenage Riley's emotions.

