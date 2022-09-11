Left Menu

MP man, mother booked after Nagpur teen complains of rape

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-09-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 18:50 IST
MP man, mother booked after Nagpur teen complains of rape
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man and his mother from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh have been booked in connection with the rape of a teen girl from Jaripatka in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The girl is part of an event management firm and had gone to Bhopal in May and had met accused Abhishek Kuril, who lured her into a relationship and raped her, the official said.

''The accused's mother Rajni (45) has also been booked as the two forced the girl to have physical relationships with other men as well, as per the complainant. He also uploaded her obscene photographs on social media after stealing her mobile phone,'' the official said.

The mother-son duo has been booked for rape, criminal intimidation and other offences and efforts were on to arrest them, the Jaripatka police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022