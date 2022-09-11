Left Menu

'Puli Kali' held in Thrissur as part of Onam celebrations

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 11-09-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 20:13 IST
'Puli Kali' held in Thrissur as part of Onam celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Thrissur town on Sunday witnessed a 'puli kali' by around 250 artistes who wore masks and stripes resembling a tiger.

The 'puli kali' or the tiger-dance began here with the participants dancing and moving like the big cat.

The town, known as the cultural capital of Kerala, saw a huge crowd with people from various parts of the State watching the dance that marks the end of Onam celebrations.

As part of the 'puli kali' procession, there were various tableaus depicting various events.

The week-long cultural extravaganza of Kerala Tourism to mark this year's Onam began on September 6 with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating it in Thiruvananthapuram.

The celebrations would end on September 12 with a procession in the State capital - Thiruvananthapuram, said an official release from the State Tourism Department.

The Chief Minister would flag off the procession on Monday, featuring tableaus and classical and folk dances and showcasing the modern and traditional art forms, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022