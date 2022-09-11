Left Menu

Gurugram: Dancer alleges rape by friend

He also filmed the act and had physical relations with me several times, the woman said in her complaint.He threatened to kill me when I resisted. After a long time, I decided to move to police, she added.Following the zero FIR an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway.

Gurugram: Dancer alleges rape by friend
A 37-year-old professional dancer filed a complaint against her friend who allegedly raped her on the pretext of taking a dance audition, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman in her complaint said she was in touch with a Bihar native Ashish during a dance performance in 2021.

The accused promised her to provide a chance in films and serials.

''In December 2021 Ashish called me to Lemon Tree Hotel in Sector-29 on the pretext of taking a dance audition and raped me. He also filmed the act and had physical relations with me several times,'' the woman said in her complaint.

''He threatened to kill me when I resisted. After a long time, I decided to move to police,'' she added.

''Following the zero FIR an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. Action will be taken as per the law,'' said Rakesh Kumar, additional SHO of sector 29 police station.

