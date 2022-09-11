Left Menu

Spanish novelist and columnist Javier Marias dies aged 70

"Javier Marias leaves us, one of the great writers of our time." His books were translated into 46 languages and sold almost 9 million copies across 56 countries, Alfaguara's website says. A translator as well as a columnist for Spain's El Pais daily newspaper, Marias received a series of awards for his work.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 21:35 IST
Spanish novelist and columnist Javier Marias dies aged 70

Award-winning Spanish novelist Javier Marias died on Sunday aged 70, his publisher Alfaguara said.

Marias, who had been suffering from pneumonia for the past month, published 16 novels including 'Your Face Tomorrow' a trilogy released between 2002 and 2007. "A sad day for Spanish letters," Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted. "Javier Marias leaves us, one of the great writers of our time."

His books were translated into 46 languages and sold almost 9 million copies across 56 countries, Alfaguara's website says. A translator as well as a columnist for Spain's El Pais daily newspaper, Marias received a series of awards for his work. Last year, he was elected to Britain's Royal Society of Literature as an International Writer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022