Left Menu

Spanish novelist Javier Marias dies aged 70

"Javier Marias leaves us, one of the great writers of our time." His books were translated into 46 languages and sold almost 9 million copies across 56 countries, Alfaguara's website says. A translator as well as a columnist for El Pais, Marias received a series of awards for his work.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 23:21 IST
Spanish novelist Javier Marias dies aged 70

Award-winning Spanish novelist Javier Marias died on Sunday aged 70, his publisher Alfaguara said.

Marias, who had been suffering from pneumonia for the past month, published 16 novels including 'Your Face Tomorrow' a trilogy released between 2002 and 2007. "Javier Marias was the best writer in Spain," Spanish novelist Eduardo Mendoza, said in a tribute written for Spain's daily newspaper El Pais.

"A sad day for Spanish letters," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted. "Javier Marias leaves us, one of the great writers of our time." His books were translated into 46 languages and sold almost 9 million copies across 56 countries, Alfaguara's website says.

A translator as well as a columnist for El Pais, Marias received a series of awards for his work. Last year, he was elected to Britain's Royal Society of Literature as an International Writer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: West weighs contentious anti-China move as U.N. rights council opens; Xi leaves China for the first time since COVID pandemic began to meet Putin and more

World News Roundup: West weighs contentious anti-China move as U.N. rights c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022