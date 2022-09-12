Country Star John Michael Montgomery shares health update following bus accident

Country singer John Michael Montgomery, who was recently involved in a "serious accident" on his way to a concert in North Carolina, is on his road to recovery from the mishap. According to The Hollywood Reporter, talking about his recovery to fans in a Facebook post on Saturday, Montgomery wrote, "Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries. Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well."

In his note, the musician added, "I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns." Deadline has reported that the accident happened as the bus was nearing Kentucky, Montgomery's home state. The vehicle "veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned," according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. It says Montgomery was travelling in a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus.

Montgomery has more than 30 singles on Billboard's country music charts, with seven No. 1 hits among them. These include 'I Love The Way You Love Me', 'I Swear', 'Be My Baby Tonight', 'If You've Got Love', 'I Can Love You Like That', 'Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)', and 'The Little Girl'. As per Deadline, the next stop on his tour is scheduled for September 24 in Indiana. (ANI)

