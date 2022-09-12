Left Menu

Hope to constantly surprise and refresh: Ben Kingsley on reprising MCU role

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-09-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 10:58 IST
Hope to constantly surprise and refresh: Ben Kingsley on reprising MCU role
Ben Kingsley Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

British veteran Ben Kingsley says he is hoping to surprise the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) once again with his turn as Trevor Slattery in the upcoming ''Wonder Man'' series.

The new series, set up at streaming service Disney+, comes from Marvel Studios and will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams aka Wonder Man.

''If I may humbly speak as an artist and a craftsman, I think our role is to constantly surprise and refresh. So I hope that I continue to constantly surprise and refresh,'' Kingsley told entertainment news outlet Variety.

Kingsley's Slattery, who first appeared in ''Iron Man 3'', is a failed actor and Wonder Man has been an actor and a stuntman in the comics.

Most recently, the Oscar-winning actor appeared as Slattery in ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'' Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed and co-wrote Shang-Chi, will serve as an executive producer and co-creator on the ''Wonder Man'' series, which is being developed as a Hollywood satire.

Andrew Guest is attached as head writer.

In the comics, Simon Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company sees a downfall due to competition from Tony Stark's Stark Industries.

Williams joins villain Baron Zemo and gains superpowers including super strength and durability. After facing the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately becomes one of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022