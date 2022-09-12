Won’t probably perform again, says Britney Spears

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-09-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 11:17 IST
Britney Spears Image Credit: ANI
Pop star Britney Spears has said she might not perform in the near future as she feels ''traumatised'' by the 13-year conservatorship.

In an Instagram post, the singer took aim at her father Jamie Spears who was removed from the conservatorship by a California judge in September last year. ''I'm pretty traumatized for life and yes I'm pissed as f**k and no I won't probably perform again just because I'm stubborn and I will make my point," Spears wrote alongside her photo.

The conservatorship was established when Spears began to have public mental struggles as hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children.

The 40-year-old singer expressed frustration with the work she put out during the conservatorship, including the photos taken of her along with her videos.

''I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one – Work B***h... the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,'' Spears wrote.

''I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me... just saying... 2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever... and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour... they never showed me any... I'd rather quit s**t in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life,'' she added.

