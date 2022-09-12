New Zealand to have public holiday, memorial

Left Menu

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Elizabeth was an extraordinary person and many people would appreciate the opportunity to mark her death and celebrate her life.As New Zealands queen and much-loved sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a state memorial service and a one-off public holiday, Ardern said.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand has announced it will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a public holiday on Sept 26. The nation will also hold a state memorial service in the capital, Wellington, on the same day. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Elizabeth was an extraordinary person and many people would appreciate the opportunity to mark her death and celebrate her life.

"As New Zealand's queen and much-loved sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a state memorial service and a one-off public holiday," Ardern said. She also said she would be leaving this week for Britain to attend Elizabeth's funeral. --- Doncaster (England): British horse racing has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as the late monarch's favourite sport returned after a pause following her death.

Two minutes of silence were held at Doncaster on Sunday. A video was then played on the big screens of the queen at various races through the years, along with some of her greatest triumphs as a racehorse owner.

Horse racing was the big sporting fascination of the queen, who became one of the biggest faces of the sport both in Britain and globally and had more than 1,800 winners.

"No one person ever has, or ever will, do so much for so long for horse racing, than did her majesty the queen," narrator Brough Scott, a former jockey turned TV presenter, said during the video. "The sport worldwide will forever be in her debt." It was followed by a long ovation from the jockeys and officials who lined up for the tribute ceremony.

