Prince Harry pays tribute to "granny" Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Prince Harry paid tribute on Monday to his granny, the late Queen Elizabeth, saying her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and was now her lasting legacy.

"She was globally admired and respected," Harry, who stepped down from royal duties with his wife Meghan in 2020, said in a statement.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren."

