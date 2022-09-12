Prince Harry praises Elizabeth's 'unwavering grace and dignity'
In a first official statement since the queen's death, her grandson Prince Harry has hailed her as a "guiding compass" and praised her "unwavering grace and dignity.
The personal statement, posted Monday on Harry and his wife Meghan's Archwell website, said he cherished their times together "from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren." Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the U.S. two years ago. On Saturday, he and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.
