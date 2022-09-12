Left Menu

Prabhas to burn Ravan's effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela at Lal Qila with Ayodhya's Ram Mandir replica in background

South Superstar Prabhas will be burning the effigy of 'Raavan' at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila in Delhi this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 15:54 IST
Prabhas to burn Ravan's effigy in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela at Lal Qila with Ayodhya's Ram Mandir replica in background
Prabhas (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Superstar Prabhas will be burning the effigy of 'Raavan' at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila in Delhi this year. Like every year, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee will be hosting hundreds and thousands of people during the exuberant festivities of Dussehra in Delhi from September 26.

Known for curating one of the most innovative 'Pandal' ideas, the committee is going to make Ayodhya's Ram Mandir-themed pandal at Red Fort lawns this year. Prabhas will be gracing the event on Vijayadashami which falls on October 5 this year. Speaking to ANI, Arjun Kumar, head of Lav Kush Ramlila committee, expressed his excitement about this year's plans and said, "Since Prabhas is already playing the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming film Adipurush, who better than him to set the evilness of Raavan on fire this Dussehra!"

He added, "Like always there are going to be three effigies - each of Raavan, Kumbh Karan, and Meghnaad, and Prabhas will shoot his arrow in the air to burn each of them off!" This year the effigies at the pandal are going to be 100 ft tall.

Earlier, actors like Ajay Devgn and John Abraham have been a part of the committee's grand celebrations. Talking about the festival calendar this year, the 10-day-long Dussehra festivities will begin on September 26 and will culminate on October 5.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Ram killed Ravana on this day. In some regions, the celebration--also known as Vijayadashami--celebrates Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura.

Dussehra is observed on the day Dashami Tithi (tenth date) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month falls during the Aparahan Kaal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022