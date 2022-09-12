King Charles arrives for Edinburgh procession

A plane carrying King Charles has landed in Edinburgh, where the new monarch is due to accompany his late mother's coffin in a procession through the heart of the Scottish capital.

The procession Monday will bear the former sovereign's coffin to a cathedral, where it will remain for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.

Lines of people waiting to file past the coffin at St Giles' Cathedral began forming around dawn.

Charles flew to Scotland after earlier receiving condolences from both Britain's houses of parliament.

He told lawmakers he will follow his late mother's example of "selfless duty." ___ London: Britain is to observe a nationwide minute of silence Sunday, on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The British government says the "moment of reflection" will take place at 8 pm (1900GMT).

People are encouraged to mark the silence at home or at community events.

The queen's funeral will be held next Monday at Westminster Abbey.

Britain's monarch of the past 70 years died Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96.

___ London: A 100-year-old British woman says she received a congratulatory telegram from Queen Elizabeth II the day after the monarch's death.

Gwendolyn Hoare read out the telegram in a recording shared with the BBC by her family and aired Monday.

She said it made her "feel quite tearful" and added: "I'm a royalist ... old fashioned." Hoare's niece, Sue Beckett, posted a message to a BBC online page which is compiling tributes to the late queen. She said the telegram arrived Friday, a day before her aunt's 100th birthday, and a day after the 96-year-old queen had died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

"For decades she talked about receiving a telegram from the Queen and was devastated to hear the news ... but her telegram arrived (on Friday) and she was ecstatic," Beckett wrote.

The British monarch traditionally sends a telegram of congratulations to citizens who reach the age of 100.

___ London: In a first official statement since the queen's death, her grandson Prince Harry has hailed her as a "guiding compass" and praised her "unwavering grace and dignity.

The personal statement, posted Monday on Harry and his wife Meghan's Archwell website, said he cherished their times together "from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren." Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the US two years ago. On Saturday, he and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.

