Left Menu

Photo exhibition explores historical town of Hampi during pandemic

A photo exhibition here explores the historical town of Hampi in Karnataka with images mainly captured during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced people to remain indoors. Hosted by Masha Art at Bikaner House, Rediscover Hampi showcases 60 images of the capital of the Vijayanagara empire, shot by photographer Manoj Arora.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 17:46 IST
Photo exhibition explores historical town of Hampi during pandemic
  • Country:
  • India

A photo exhibition here explores the historical town of Hampi in Karnataka with images mainly captured during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced people to remain indoors. Hosted by Masha Art at Bikaner House, ''Rediscover Hampi'' showcases 60 images of the capital of the Vijayanagara empire, shot by photographer Manoj Arora. The suite of photographs unveils the historical beauty of the UNESCO-recognised site on the banks of the Tungabhadra river. Curator Uma Nair said that the images of the 14th-century stone sculptures and monuments show Hampi ''as a place of artistic expression''.

''Not only do these five dozen visuals unveil Arora's assemblage practices; the lens explores the nature of Hampi as a place of artistic expression,'' Nair said in a statement.

The multi-colour photos are steeped in ''historical, geographical and socio-political principles that are discursively powerful as well as personally resonant''.

Arora's photographs feature Hampi's temple and their murals, with the stone-carved gods and goddesses, captured in the refractive indices of the sunset. ''You cannot describe in words the beauty of this timeless place. The relief-rich mouldings, columns and friezes are both divine and demon-like. The artworks on animals are both realist and mythical, truly magical,'' Arora said.

The exhibition at Bikaner House will come to a close on September 22. MAH MG MG

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022