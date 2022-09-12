Left Menu

Doc runs to hospital to perform surgery after car gets stuck in traffic

This run has got a lot of attention but there are so many hospital workers who go above and beyond everyday, he said in another tweet responding to someone appreciating his effort.Nandakumar is said to have run for about 3 kms to reach the hospital, and performed the surgery on the patient on reaching there.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:08 IST
Doc runs to hospital to perform surgery after car gets stuck in traffic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A video of a doctor, caught in the city's notorious traffic and running to hospital to perform a surgery after abandoning his car mid way, has gone viral on social media.

Gastroenterology surgeon Dr Govind Nandakumar was on his way to Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur from Cunningham road to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on August 30, but got stuck in traffic at the last stretch.

With no signs of traffic pile-up easing, he decided to leave the car with the driver and dashed towards the hospital, as it was getting late for the surgery.

''Sometimes you got to do what you got to do!'' said Nandakumar in an instagram post along with the video of him running.

''#runtowork should more of us run or walk to work?'' he said in a tweet with the video tagging it with state's Health Minister K Sudhakar and Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, among a few others.

''Appreciate your words. Most of us try and do our best for our patients. This run has got a lot of attention but there are so many hospital workers who go above and beyond everyday,'' he said in another tweet responding to someone appreciating his effort.

Nandakumar is said to have run for about 3 kms to reach the hospital, and performed the surgery on the patient on reaching there.

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022